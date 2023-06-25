Honestly, Dirty Mayo Is Just A Rogue Aioli

It's funny how different food descriptors mean different things as they tend to vary from recipe to recipe. Take "dirty," for example. In the sense of dirty rice, it means rice that's been cooked with added ingredients such as meat, vegetables, and Cajun spices. In a dirty Shirley, on the other hand, the "dirt" is just straight-up booze. And, with the dirty mayo that once accompanied a burger served up by the 8oz Burger Company in Sheffield, U.K., the dirtiness was supplied by adding some additional spices and condiments.

Despite the fact that the establishment has sadly closed down, the recipe for dirty mayo lives on, thanks to "The Sheffield Cookbook" where it has been immortalized for all eternity — or at least as long as the print run lasts. It's basically a homemade mayonnaise that is flavored with sugar, yellow mustard, cumin, and smoked paprika.

While the 8oz Burger Company went with the "mayo" moniker, fancier foodies may have applied the term "aioli," instead. Unlike most aiolis, however, this one goes rogue by omitting that condiment's signature garlic. This feature, we feel, will very much appeal to any vampires in search of a burger topping less sanguine than ketchup.