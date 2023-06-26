The Step You Shouldn't Skip When Making A Restaurant-Worthy Pan Sauce

In the movie "Apocalypse Now," a character called Chef explains that his nickname was not some random thing: "I'm a real chef. I'm a saucier." A saucier, he goes on to say, is someone in a restaurant kitchen who specializes in making all of the different sauces. Among the most flavorful of these is the pan sauce, but creating an exquisite one is not out of reach of the home cook as long as you take some care to do it just right.

The pan sauce is something you prepare after you've cooked a piece of meat or fish. If you're lucky, there will be plenty of tasty brown bits stuck to the bottom (the fancy word for these is fond, but mastering such food-specific terminology is not a prerequisite to becoming a successful saucier). There should also be a certain amount of grease from any fat that has melted during the cooking process. While you will need some of this grease for the sauce, you'll probably need to pour some of it out of the pan before you proceed because too much of it can make your sauce too oily. Leave enough to coat the bottom of the pan, but save the rest of it in a heatproof container so you can use it for sauteeing vegetables, frying eggs, or other greasy purposes.