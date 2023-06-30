The Chunky Dip That Adds Flavor To Canned Sloppy Joe Sauce

The list of classic childhood meals has just gotta include that simple yet so delicious dinner of sloppy joes. Today it's still a kid favorite, even for the picky eaters, plus sloppy joes is a go-to dinner for time-crunched families. Just brown some ground beef, simmer it with a savory, tomato-based sauce, and pile it onto hamburger buns. While using canned sloppy joes sauce as is will certainly bring back memories of those childhood suppers, it's so easy to zhuzh it up and make it taste even better. Just open up a jar of your favorite salsa.

The diced peppers, onions, and other veggies or fruits in salsa add texture to sloppy joes, as well as more flavor and a little spiciness. Just as important, incorporating salsa into Sloppy Joes adds no additional time: When the sloppy joe sauce goes into the pan with the cooked ground beef, spoon in the salsa so that it can heat through with the rest of the sauce. The amount of salsa that goes in is up to you. It can be as little as a few spoonfuls or a full jarful for extra chunky, extra-sloppy sloppy joes.