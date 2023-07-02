Fast Food Merchandise Does More Than Create Meme-Able Fashion Trends

If you eat fast food, you probably have your go-to chain for your favorite burgers, chicken, or tacos, but would you go a step further and wear their logos or slogans on shirts or shoes and serve as a living, breathing advertisement for the corporation? Fast food companies offer brand merchandise with the intention of going beyond social media memes and connecting with entire generations of people to enhance their brand awareness. Sure, it's nice to go viral with a catchy product, but attention spans are short and the idea is to create lasting brand loyalty that inspires customers to share their love of a fast food place and literally wear that loyalty on their sleeves.

Of course, fast food giants such as Taco Bell and McDonald's aren't the only places that peddle swag: plenty of small mom-and-pop shops and regional fast food restaurants sell hats and t-shirts as well. The difference is that the heavy hitters want to move beyond the trendy into a committed lifelong fan relationship that will increase sales. For example, brands like Panera and Sonic are now even releasing seasonal fashion lines featuring their latest merch.