The Evolution Of Turning Into An Aldi Shopper Is Hilariously Relatable
Remember the first time you shopped at Aldi? Were you prepared with your quarter to unlock a grocery cart and your reusable bags to carry your groceries home in? Did you marvel over the Aldi Finds aisle? Did you even know what you were in for and that you'd become a devoted Aldi shopper?
Chances are, you probably had no idea what Aldi had in store for you the first time you shopped there. That was the case for Instagrammer Josh Gillett who partnered with Aldi to put together a post chronicling his evolution from a first-time Aldi shopper to a diehard Aldi fan. The video spans from "1 Day Shopping at Aldi" to "1 Week Shopping at Aldi" to "1 Month Shopping at Aldi" and shows how Gillett masters the quarter for the cart game, always remembers his reusable bags, and starts to dig the Aldi Finds aisle. Fans are finding the post hilariously relatable, like one Instagrammer, @erindonuts, who commented on @aldiusa's reposting of the video, writing, "I never would have thought I'd be willing to join a grocery store-based cult, but here I am." Apparently, others feel the same as the comment has garnered over 20,000 likes.
From quarterless novice to reusable bag carrying pro
Josh Gillett's video starts with "1 Day Shopping at Aldi." He looks excited headed into the store, but upon reaching the cart corral, he looks confused, reaching in his pocket to see if has any change, admitting he doesn't carry cash, then returns to the car and finds a quarter. Once he has a cart and is inside the store, Gillett is impressed with the selection and prices of the products, loading up his cart with chips and commenting, "This place is sweet!" He realizes he's made another rookie fail when he gets to the checkout lane and doesn't have any reusable bags.
Once he's back for "1 Week Shopping at Aldi," he's more prepared. He walks in with his bags, loading up on mac and cheese and paper towels before checking out his "favorite aisle" — the Aldi Finds aisle — and relaxing in a yard chair commenting, "I love it here." After one month of shopping at Aldi, Gillett is really into the swing of things. He enters the store with all his Aldi gear on and dances around the store, clearly pumped for his shopping experience.
Instagrammer @sleep.by.me felt Gillett's fascination with Aldi, commenting, "You might go there for grocer[ies] one day and leave with a kayak you found in the bargain aisle," along with @laideelashey who comically chimed in with their pro advice, writing, "You keep quarters in the car? I keep mine in my Aldi quarter holder/keychain. *flips hair* #oldschoolaldishopper."