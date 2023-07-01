The Evolution Of Turning Into An Aldi Shopper Is Hilariously Relatable

Remember the first time you shopped at Aldi? Were you prepared with your quarter to unlock a grocery cart and your reusable bags to carry your groceries home in? Did you marvel over the Aldi Finds aisle? Did you even know what you were in for and that you'd become a devoted Aldi shopper?

Chances are, you probably had no idea what Aldi had in store for you the first time you shopped there. That was the case for Instagrammer Josh Gillett who partnered with Aldi to put together a post chronicling his evolution from a first-time Aldi shopper to a diehard Aldi fan. The video spans from "1 Day Shopping at Aldi" to "1 Week Shopping at Aldi" to "1 Month Shopping at Aldi" and shows how Gillett masters the quarter for the cart game, always remembers his reusable bags, and starts to dig the Aldi Finds aisle. Fans are finding the post hilariously relatable, like one Instagrammer, @erindonuts, who commented on @aldiusa's reposting of the video, writing, "I never would have thought I'd be willing to join a grocery store-based cult, but here I am." Apparently, others feel the same as the comment has garnered over 20,000 likes.