The Sriracha Shortage Is Leading To Wildly Expensive Bottle Prices On eBay

There are serious Huy Fong Foods Sriracha fans out there for whom no other brand of hot sauce will suffice. A documentary by filmmaker Griffin Hammond chronicled the evolution of and people's growing passion for Sriracha. Hammond told HowStuffWorks the combination of five ingredients — garlic, salt, sugar, vinegar, and chili peppers — creates an undeniable flavor profile for many fans, a direct contrast to hot sauces that only bring heat to the table.

On Twitter, Sriracha lovers are lamenting the shortage. If they knew about the eBay sales, we suspect they might be checking them out and considering purchasing based on their reactions. One Twitter user shared a pic of a Sriracha bottle, captioning it, "I paid $18.50 for this today, can't find these anywhere because of the shortage, I have a top secret spot to get these but they are pricey. This is how much I love Sriracha."

Others who have flocked to eBay to buy Sriracha have opted for smaller portions. For example, one listing for a 1-ounce keychain bottle of "Sriracha2Go" sets the price at $7.80; 731 bottles have already been sold. While cheaper than larger bottles, it's still a steep expense and illustrates the lengths some will go to stay stocked for the duration of the shortage.