Whataburger Fans Demanded The Return Of The Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit - And It Worked
Being a fan of fast food can be a heartbreaking endeavor. One day you decide that the KFC Double Down is your go-to sandwich, then boom! it disappears for 10 years. Then KFC Brings back the Double Down and you fall back in love, until... Yep, it's gone again, just like that. Now, fans of the Texas-based chain Whataburger are about to experience their own emotional roller coaster.
That's because the chain is bringing back its Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit — for a limited time only. Fans of Whataburger have long lamented the disappearance of this spicy, savory breakfast staple. "I almost cried when I found out it was gone...I can get a plain biscuit anywhere," one fan said on Reddit. "Life will never be the same," another replied, before the original commenter chimed in with a reality check: "And it will turn into a nightmare if they're removed from the menu again!" While fans of the biscuit may indeed already be anxious about the menu item's inevitable departure during its limited return, for now, the Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit is back — and that's not the only fan-favorite item that's returning to Whataburger.
Whataburger fan favorites return
The Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit was taken off the menu at Whataburger, along with some other popular menu items, in April of 2022. But now that fan favorite, which is a flaky buttermilk biscuit made with shredded cheddar and diced jalapeños, is back for a limited time. According to a press release sent to Mashed, it's all thanks to the fans, who even started a Change.org petition for the item's return. It's joined by the Whataburger Southern Bacon Double, the Whataburger Banana Pudding Shake, and the new Whataburger BLT.
Though some fans on Reddit were disappointed that the Mushroom Swiss Burger and the Monterey Melt weren't also making a return, most seemed pretty happy at this news from the Texas chain. What about if you don't live in one of the 14 states where Whataburger operates? You can always try upgrading your breakfast by trying out this 5-ingredient garlic cheddar biscuits recipe at home and adding a can of diced green chiles or freshly seeded and diced jalapeños. And once you have a solid biscuit recipe down, at least you know that's one tasty food item you don't have to worry about disappearing and reappearing based on corporate whims.