Whataburger Fans Demanded The Return Of The Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit - And It Worked

Being a fan of fast food can be a heartbreaking endeavor. One day you decide that the KFC Double Down is your go-to sandwich, then boom! it disappears for 10 years. Then KFC Brings back the Double Down and you fall back in love, until... Yep, it's gone again, just like that. Now, fans of the Texas-based chain Whataburger are about to experience their own emotional roller coaster.

That's because the chain is bringing back its Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit — for a limited time only. Fans of Whataburger have long lamented the disappearance of this spicy, savory breakfast staple. "I almost cried when I found out it was gone...I can get a plain biscuit anywhere," one fan said on Reddit. "Life will never be the same," another replied, before the original commenter chimed in with a reality check: "And it will turn into a nightmare if they're removed from the menu again!" While fans of the biscuit may indeed already be anxious about the menu item's inevitable departure during its limited return, for now, the Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit is back — and that's not the only fan-favorite item that's returning to Whataburger.