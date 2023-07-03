Why Some Fast Food Restaurants Charge For Extra Sauce Packets

Perhaps you like extra Sweet 'N Sour sauce to dip your Chicken McNuggets in at McDonald's, or maybe you're a big fan of Taco Bell's various intensities of Border sauces on your tacos. When you go to Arby's, is extra Horsey Sauce for your sandwiches more of a need than a want? Whatever the case, we've become big fans of condiments as a nation in general. In fact, in 2014, the market for condiments was at nearly six billion dollars (via Quartz), and people have been using extra sauce on their fast food. Some — but not all — fast food restaurants have begun charging extra for additional sauce packets.

But just what is their reasoning for passing on the price of sauce to the consumer rather than supplying condiments for free? In addition to the obvious reason of increased profits, some fast food franchise owners are looking to control condiment costs and avoid wastefulness. However, you may find that your favorite local fast-food joint doesn't charge for extra sauces like some of its counterparts. Why? In regards to McDonald's restaurants, most of them are franchisee-owned, and the individual owners have the prerogative to charge for extra sauce or not.