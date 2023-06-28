A Peanut Butter Crunch McDonald's McFlurry Has Been Spotted – And We Want In

After the spring release of McDonald's Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry was a huge hit or miss for many, fans of the soft-serve ice cream and candy concoction began anticipating what the next McFlurry would be. While customers had been excited to try the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry when it was released for a limited time in February, it was time for something new to kick off summer officially. News of a peanut buttery delight was posted on June 21 by @Snackolator, an Instagram account that tries out new food products.

According to the @Snackolator, the new Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry will feature peanut butter cookies and chocolate pieces and debut in July. Ian K. from the YouTube channel Peep THIS Out! got the chance to try it out in January 2022 when it was being test-marketed in California. "Peanut butter is rich on this, wow," he raved in his review. "That's got to be a peanut butter cookie, maybe like a Snickerdoodle, but more elevated with peanut butter." The new flavor has been compared to the fan-favorite Reese's McFlurry, which should make many fans happy if it's true.