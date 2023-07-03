The McDonald's Fries In Turkey Are Unlike Any We Have Seen Before

From sweet potato french fries at McDonald's Norway to shakeable seasoned fries at some locations in Asia — most famously at McDonald's Singapore, unique fry varieties seem to be cropping up more and more on international McDonald's menus with each passing year. The Turkish McDonald's menu isn't all that different from the U.S. version, though one intriguing addition introduces a type of fry unlike any other on the franchise's global lineup.

A recent TikTok video showcased a few of McDonald's Turkey's menu items, with a surprising appearance from the new crinkle fries, which resemble thick, crinkle-cut potato chips. The translation of the fries' name, Tırtıklı Patates Kızartması, is "serrated french fries," though it appears to be simply translated on the English digital menu in the video as "crinkle fries."

The TikToker admitted that there didn't seem to be anything "particularly Turkish" about the fries and called them "soggy and limp." However, she added that they were a "great carrier" for the spicy sauce. She also tried the köfte burger, a salted yogurt drink, the "Daba daba" chicken patty burger, and a blackberry McFlurry, though the fries stood out as especially unique compared to McDonald's other global offerings. Perhaps their closest comparison is the bygone "Miami Fries" from McDonald's Italy, which were also likened to ridge-cut potato chips in their appearance.