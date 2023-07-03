The Heartbreaking Last Meal Curtis Stone And His Wife Shared Before The Pandemic Lockdown - Exclusive

During a collaboration event with Curtis Stone and Waterloo Sparkling Water in New York City earlier this year, Mashed sat down for an exclusive interview with the celebrity chef and author and talked about how his restaurants have evolved over the last decade. Maude, Stone's first solo restaurant, opened in Beverly Hills, California, in 2014. It was followed by Gwen, a fine dining and butcher shop hybrid concept that Stone opened with his brother, Luke Stone, in Hollywood in the summer of 2016. Stone spoke candidly with us about the struggle to keep Maude open during the pandemic, and how the emotional last meal he cooked for his wife at the restaurant before the pandemic lockdown emboldened him to keep it afloat any way he could.

Like so many restaurant owners in the spring of 2020, Stone juggled the hardships of trying to keep Maude open. "At one point, through the pandemic, I was like, 'Oh my god, I think I'm gonna have to close Maude,' you know? It's just not gonna make it," says Stone. "I actually said to my wife, 'Come in for dinner, and I'm going to cook for you. It'll be the last time we probably get to do it,'" Stone recounts. Afterward, he sat with his wife, actress Lindsay Price, to talk about what might be next for the restaurant.