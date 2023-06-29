How New York's Pizza Oven Ban Will Affect Your Favorite Slice
Back in May, New York became the first state to ban gas stoves in efforts to curb emissions. In a move to switch to electric, the state has banned gas-powered appliances in new buildings being constructed after the ban goes into effect. Recently, New York City has also proposed a new rule, which would require pizzerias with wood or coal-burning stoves installed prior to 2016 to have devices to reduce emissions.
As a result, many New Yorkers have taken the proposed rule as an attack on pizza, as nearly 100 pizzerias in NYC use wood or coal-burning ovens. However, it's not necessarily that the city is asking pizzerias to switch their cooking method that has people on the defensive, so much as a proposal to install emissions-trapping devices.
According to BBC, some opponents of the ban are claiming that the changes will affect how their pizza will taste. While it's true that wood-burning ovens impart a smoky flavor and puffy texture to pizza, simply adding an emissions-trapping device at the top of the oven doesn't eliminate any of the heat or flavor we've come to expect of New York pizza.
Why New York City is making the change
In 2021, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported that approximately 13% of greenhouse gas emissions came from the residential and commercial use of fossil fuels. In other words, 824,200,000 metric tons of emissions are produced by the likes of gas and wood-burning stoves each year. Even gas stoves can create greenhouse gas like nitrogen dioxide, methane, and PM2.5, prompting health conditions such as asthma and certain cancers. In 2008, for instance, more than 1.3 million adults and 475,000 children living in New York were found to be suffering from asthma, with the National Asthma Survey listing air pollution as a contributing factor.
While the taste of the pizza is unlikely to be affected, the emission-trapping device's price tag has some pizzeria owners worried. It reportedly costs around $20,000 to install. In an interview with BBC, Joe Calcagno, owner of Capizzi Pizzeria, said, "You know how many pizzas I have to sell to pay for that $20,000 oven?" So while there may be some worry that your favorite pizza shops in New York won't be able to weather the cost, many are preparing to make the change. However, not everyone is happy. One disgruntled person threw a pizza at New York City Hall.