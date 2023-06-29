How New York's Pizza Oven Ban Will Affect Your Favorite Slice

Back in May, New York became the first state to ban gas stoves in efforts to curb emissions. In a move to switch to electric, the state has banned gas-powered appliances in new buildings being constructed after the ban goes into effect. Recently, New York City has also proposed a new rule, which would require pizzerias with wood or coal-burning stoves installed prior to 2016 to have devices to reduce emissions.

As a result, many New Yorkers have taken the proposed rule as an attack on pizza, as nearly 100 pizzerias in NYC use wood or coal-burning ovens. However, it's not necessarily that the city is asking pizzerias to switch their cooking method that has people on the defensive, so much as a proposal to install emissions-trapping devices.

According to BBC, some opponents of the ban are claiming that the changes will affect how their pizza will taste. While it's true that wood-burning ovens impart a smoky flavor and puffy texture to pizza, simply adding an emissions-trapping device at the top of the oven doesn't eliminate any of the heat or flavor we've come to expect of New York pizza.