Dollar Tree Food Reaches The $5 Price Point And Now Everything Is A Lie

Discount stores like Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Dollar General have been lifesavers for many people as inflation continues to impact the cost of groceries. While Dollar Tree stopped selling eggs due to skyrocketing costs, it also slowly began increasing the number of its food items, which brought in more customers as prices at big box grocery stores rose. But Dollar Tree's growing business also meant offering products that cost more, from $1 up to $1.25. Now, the chain seems to be moving even further away from its namesake.

"From $2.01 to $5 [price points], there's another huge market that is untapped for us," said Dollar Tree's Chief Merchandising Officer Rick McNeely during the company's annual investor conference in June (via Grocery Dive). The price expansion will allow the chain to provide customers with grocery options that include more proteins, name-brand products, frozen and refrigerated items, and a fuller shopping experience to rival other popular grocery retailers. Raising prices to $5 may be great for the chain's bottom line, but can Dollar Tree still call itself a dollar store with prices up to five times higher?