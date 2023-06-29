Aldi's Pork Sausage Is The Perfect Money-Saving Meat For Breakfast

Aldi is famous for its low prices, so it's no surprise that Appleton Farms Premium Pork Sausage is a perfect way to save money on breakfast. With groceries costs still high, finding inexpensive staples is a must.

As noted by Maxwell Ryan's food website, The Kitchn, Appleton Farms Premium Pork Sausage is a great value. Other breakfast sausage brands may be more popular, but they come with a higher price tag. Although prices have risen since The Kitchn's report, Appleton Farms Sausage remains under $3 for a 16-ounce roll. Plus, it consists primarily of ground pork and water and doesn't contain worrisome hormones and chemicals. Salt, seasonings, and corn sugar make up a small percentage of its ingredients.

Aldi's pork sausage adds flavor and protein to morning meals, so thrifty shoppers get a relatively healthy (for sausage) item for a low price. And it's not the only cheap breakfast food the grocery chain has to offer.