Aldi's Pork Sausage Is The Perfect Money-Saving Meat For Breakfast
Aldi is famous for its low prices, so it's no surprise that Appleton Farms Premium Pork Sausage is a perfect way to save money on breakfast. With groceries costs still high, finding inexpensive staples is a must.
As noted by Maxwell Ryan's food website, The Kitchn, Appleton Farms Premium Pork Sausage is a great value. Other breakfast sausage brands may be more popular, but they come with a higher price tag. Although prices have risen since The Kitchn's report, Appleton Farms Sausage remains under $3 for a 16-ounce roll. Plus, it consists primarily of ground pork and water and doesn't contain worrisome hormones and chemicals. Salt, seasonings, and corn sugar make up a small percentage of its ingredients.
Aldi's pork sausage adds flavor and protein to morning meals, so thrifty shoppers get a relatively healthy (for sausage) item for a low price. And it's not the only cheap breakfast food the grocery chain has to offer.
Aldi offers all kinds of affordable breakfast items
The most affordable grocery store in the U.S. (per The Sun), Aldi boasts a variety of easy-to-make breakfast offerings. Most of them will pair well with a side of Appleton's Pork Sausage.
Last year, Aldi's Hash Brown Sticks returned to shelves, causing a stir on social media. Likewise, convenient frozen items like pancake puffs and acai bowls have grabbed shoppers' attention. Shoppers will find frozen foods aplenty at Aldi, but the grocer's meat and produce also tend to be cheaper than those of most other chains. A balanced mix of fresh fruits, veggies, and meat makes for a delicious morning meal.
Replacing to-go breakfasts with Aldi staples can help customers save money in the long run. Shoppers would be wise to take advantage of Appleton Farms Premium Pork Sausage while it's on shelves — along with any other morning essentials currently available at Aldi.