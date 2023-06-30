Gordon Ramsay Hilariously Took Down A Steak Sandwich Critic With Just 3 Words

As the old adage goes: If you can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen. Over the years, it has become more and more obvious that this is the mantra Gordon Ramsay lives by. The fiery British chef and restaurateur is arguably known just as much for his characteristic abrasiveness as he is for his culinary expertise, both of which he's displayed on television and social media. That said, gastronomic pros certainly aren't immune to harsh criticism from others, especially diners, fans, and of course, haters. For the most part, though, many of them know how to deal with backlash — often in humorous, honest, and humble ways.

Take Chef Ramsay, for example. The same charismatic chap who regularly insults contestants and throws all flavors of temper tantrums in the kitchen is able to contend with the ruthless judgment of his own work on occasion. A recent TikTok of Ramsay whipping up a luxurious steak sandwich received a less than stellar, overly analytical bit of commentary from a viewer, to which the notorious chef clapped back in a marvelously sarcastic, self-deprecating fashion.