Kris Jenner Thought Fast Food Cost $300 And We Have No Words

Sometimes celebrities are just like us, and sometimes it's impressive just how much they live in their own bubble. In Season 3, Episode 6 of "The Kardashians," Kris Jenner proved that she was in the latter camp when she tried to buy fast food for her group. Jenner accompanied Kim and Khloe Kardashian to a Los Angeles In-N-Out for a quick bite after Kim's birthday trip was canceled due to bad weather. The group ordered numerous food items — as one does when at In-N-Out — and being the good mom that she is, Jenner handed Khloe money to pay for it all. When Khloe got the money, she was shocked, but not by her mother's generosity. Jenner handed Khloe $300 for the meals, prompting Khloe to say, "I don't know how the f*** you have never been to a fast food restaurant. We don't need hundreds of dollars."

While we can't confirm if Jenner has actually never eaten fast food before, the amount was obviously a bit excessive for any fast food chain. Even Khloe thought it was bizarre that her mom didn't understand the price of fast food establishments. While Kris Jenner may be out of touch when it comes to In-N-Out, her daughter Kylie is no stranger to fast food. Kylie Jenner's favorite fast food restaurant is Mcdonald's, and In-N-Out cheeseburgers were some of her pregnancy cravings.