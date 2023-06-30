Kris Jenner Thought Fast Food Cost $300 And We Have No Words
Sometimes celebrities are just like us, and sometimes it's impressive just how much they live in their own bubble. In Season 3, Episode 6 of "The Kardashians," Kris Jenner proved that she was in the latter camp when she tried to buy fast food for her group. Jenner accompanied Kim and Khloe Kardashian to a Los Angeles In-N-Out for a quick bite after Kim's birthday trip was canceled due to bad weather. The group ordered numerous food items — as one does when at In-N-Out — and being the good mom that she is, Jenner handed Khloe money to pay for it all. When Khloe got the money, she was shocked, but not by her mother's generosity. Jenner handed Khloe $300 for the meals, prompting Khloe to say, "I don't know how the f*** you have never been to a fast food restaurant. We don't need hundreds of dollars."
While we can't confirm if Jenner has actually never eaten fast food before, the amount was obviously a bit excessive for any fast food chain. Even Khloe thought it was bizarre that her mom didn't understand the price of fast food establishments. While Kris Jenner may be out of touch when it comes to In-N-Out, her daughter Kylie is no stranger to fast food. Kylie Jenner's favorite fast food restaurant is Mcdonald's, and In-N-Out cheeseburgers were some of her pregnancy cravings.
Food blunders are common in the family
Every fast food chain has its most ordered item, and for In-N-Out, it's the Double-Double. A Double Double combo meal with fries and a drink is the most expensive order on the regular menu, and still only comes out to $9.00. People may be talking about Kris Jenner's fast food price blunder, but there are plenty other members of the reality TV star family who have made cringe-worthy food mishaps. When Kim was in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, she revealed she did not know what tortellini pasta was. When she was told it was similar to ravioli, she wound up ordering both the tortellini and the penne.
Even though several members of the family, including Kim and Kylie, love their fast food treats, the family also prioritizes healthy eating. The sisters put the salad shop Health Nut on the map after they were seen dining there during their "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" days. All the sisters' favorite salads were slightly more expensive than the average fast food order, at around $12 per salad. When it comes to dining out at restaurants, the family frequents very pricy spots including Craigs, Nobu, and Carbone. If Kris Jenner is used to shelling out hundreds of dollars at fancy dinners, can we really blame her for doing the same at a local fast-food joint?