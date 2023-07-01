12 Food And Drink Hacks To Keep You Hydrated

We've all heard how important it is to stay hydrated. Whether it's to achieve healthy skin, aid in weight loss, help with digestion, or maintain healthy blood pressure, it seems there's no end to the problems that can be solved by drinking enough water (via Medical News Today). It's no wonder staying hydrated is so essential to your health when you consider that between 50% and 70% of your body weight consists of water, according to the Mayo Clinic. Your body heavily relies on that liquid to stay healthy and accomplish daily tasks.

That's even more important to remember during the hot summer months. You'll be spending more time outside in the sun and likely participating in more physical activity than at other times of the year. It's easy to get caught up in fun and forget to drink, but your body will be losing liquid more quickly, so it's all the more important to keep replenishing.

While it's easy to say "stay hydrated," it can be harder to actually do. But staying hydrated doesn't have to mean gulping down full bottles of flavorless water. There are lots of ways to make your water drinking more enjoyable and to work hydration into your food and drinks in other ways. Follow these 12 tips to stay hydrated and keep having fun in the sun all summer long.