Why Secret Chef Has No Culinary Judges, According To David Chang - Exclusive

David Chang knows the pressure of cooking competitions, and he didn't want the typical build-up that you might see in other shows. "When you're in kitchens, you don't need to manufacture any drama," he explained to Mashed. "The drama can happen with the people themselves ... Those rooms where you might be making a dish for your peers [is] the most stressful thing possible." After all, even the most basic of food series can add stress to competitors with time constraints, challenges, and unexpected ingredients. And where a judges' table might be lenient toward minor mistakes, fellow competitors won't be. Chang continued, "The dramatic element is not having a judge and making it not necessarily mysterious, but there's nowhere to hide. That changes the strategy."

"Secret Chef" also allows contestants to taste each other's dishes anonymously, with each person cooking under an alias. The episodes feature people of all culinary skill levels, with home cooks, restaurateurs, and seasoned chefs stepping up to the plate — literally. But Chang assured us that the varying skill sets don't get in the way of an even playing field. "This gives us a little bit of a motley crew, and that was intentional," the podcaster added. In the end, the show all comes down to the food on the plates, so that's one thing that won't change from the cooking competitions you love.



