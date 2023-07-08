Even Spam Needs Space In The Pan To Cook

So many people turn their noses up at Spam. Yes, it comes in a can, and yes, it looks unappetizing when you first take it out — but never judge a book by its cover. An inexpensive form of sustenance, Spam is more popular than ever all over the world and didn't just get there on value alone. Spam is well-seasoned, satisfyingly savory, and becomes more texturally pleasing when handled properly, which is why it deserves the same care in the frying pan as any other protein.

Spam is pre-cooked meat comprised of pork, ham, sugar, salt, and other preservatives, and is technically edible right out of the can. However, the texture has a uniform chewiness and the color of the meat is pale and unappealing. The best solution to fix this is through a simple pan fry, which adds much-needed crispiness and color. And just as some tasty proteins like chicken skin, duck, and bacon are able to achieve above-average levels of crispiness thanks to their high fat content, so too is Spam. Just be sure to avoid the cardinal sins of browning meat in a pan: Don't overcrowd the pan and be sure to cook your meat at a high temperature. Whether sliced or diced, cooking too much Spam at once — to the point that some pieces can't even touch the surface of the pan — is a guaranteed way to end up with oily, soggy Spam.