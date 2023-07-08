Viral Drinkable Cakes Take Boba To A Whole New Level

First boba tea's creamy flavors and chewy tapioca pearls took the spotlight, and the trendy beverage only increased in popularity as more shops began selling it. Next to hit the culinary stage was boba cake, an eye-catching bake featuring a sweet cascade of brown sugar bubbles spilling from the top or flowing from the inside of the cake. It only makes sense that the next boba iteration would combine the two into a drinkable boba cake, complete with its own little face on the front to entice those who love both desserts and all things adorable.

The viral milk tea confection has been giving the internet a serious case of cuteness overload, as creators attempt to make their own or buy them from custom cake shops like the Instagram-based bakery, MissGluttonSG. If you're wondering just how this creative cake is drinkable, it's because there is a hidden cavity in the center that holds a cup of boba tea snugly in place. The idea is to stick your straw right in the cake's center to drink your fill, only pausing to slice off a piece of the pillowy chiffon cake to continue the boba journey. Along with scrumptious-sounding ingredients like bubble tea-flavored whipped cream and marshmallow fondant, the sippable cake can also be packed with fresh fruits to balance out this unique dessert's overall sweetness. Great for birthdays or other fun special occasions, this recipe has a lot of steps, but will definitely be worth the effort.