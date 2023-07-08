Make Effortless Mini Cheesecakes With An Ice Cube Tray

In the heat of summer, there's nothing like finishing a meal with a cool treat. The best summer desserts typically involve something cold and sweet, like ice cream and fruit. With temps soaring, no one wants to think about turning on the oven, so bonus points if you can create a no-bake dessert. A no-bake freezer mini cheesecake could be the ultimate summer dessert. To make freezer cheesecake bites, you need to first create a no-bake filling, sans eggs. Eggs are typically used in cheesecake to ensure a smooth texture, but for a no-bake version, cream cheese and yogurt provide a similar texture.

After the yogurt and softened cream cheese are mixed, honey and vanilla extract are added for sweetness. Finally, everything is blended to form a smooth filing. Unlike some no-bake cheesecake recipes, this TikTok version is frozen in an ice cube tray for adorably tiny bites. The filling is placed into a silicone ice cube tray and topped with graham cracker crumbs. Then, a wooden popsicle stick is added for easy eating. Once the cheesecake bites are frozen, they should easily pop out of the molds.