Fairy Butter Is A Mystical Spread That's Actually A Mushroom

To understand the origins of the culinary treat that is fairy butter, we must first understand the world in which it was created. In the 1700s, the belief that fairies were flitting about was alive and well, and proof of their existence could easily be found in undisturbed areas of nature. One such example was remnants of their legendary feasts: tiny bits of butter left behind on deadwood in the areas fairies were known to frequent.

In actuality, what was believed to be fairy butter — otherwise known as witch's butter or troll's butter — was some form of fungus or mold — there are a variety of contenders for the original inspiration. The presence of the fungus, with its buttery hue and gooey texture, was viewed as a sign that the ever-mischievous fairies were about, and precautions were often taken to protect nearby crops and food supplies. One of the most superstition-laden food processes was butter churning, with many believing that sprites and pixies could cause the butter to curdle or not to set at all. Some farmers would even go so far as to burn the fungus in an attempt to keep disruptive energies at bay.

While our ancestors may not have wanted fairies anywhere near their farms, they certainly had no problem trying to imitate their recipes. When you're looking to add a little whimsy to mealtime, there's no butter — excuse us — better way to do it than with a sweet plate of fairy butter inspired by our tiny, magical brethren.