Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Tacos Are Making A Mouth-Watering Return

Many of Taco Bell's most popular menu items have temporarily left the roster, such as Nacho Fries, the Mexican Pizza, or the Volcano Burrito. Fortunately for chicken taco lovers, Taco Bell's crispy chicken tacos are back on as of June 29, albeit only for a limited run.

Interestingly enough, its crispy chicken tacos were first introduced around the same time the fast food chicken sandwich wars were picking up steam in 2021, only to disappear shortly afterward. They reappeared again in both 2022 and now 2023. The chain teased the item's return on Instagram on July 3 and received thousands of likes within hours of posting.

Sadly, not everyone was happy to see the crispy chicken tacos again, with many complaining about how they would rather have this item or that item, or — you get the idea. Negative comments aside, plenty of other Taco Bell fans seem excited to go out and get a crispy chicken taco, especially since it has a couple of variations available.