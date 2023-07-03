Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Tacos Are Making A Mouth-Watering Return
Many of Taco Bell's most popular menu items have temporarily left the roster, such as Nacho Fries, the Mexican Pizza, or the Volcano Burrito. Fortunately for chicken taco lovers, Taco Bell's crispy chicken tacos are back on as of June 29, albeit only for a limited run.
Interestingly enough, its crispy chicken tacos were first introduced around the same time the fast food chicken sandwich wars were picking up steam in 2021, only to disappear shortly afterward. They reappeared again in both 2022 and now 2023. The chain teased the item's return on Instagram on July 3 and received thousands of likes within hours of posting.
Sadly, not everyone was happy to see the crispy chicken tacos again, with many complaining about how they would rather have this item or that item, or — you get the idea. Negative comments aside, plenty of other Taco Bell fans seem excited to go out and get a crispy chicken taco, especially since it has a couple of variations available.
The crispy chicken tacos return to Taco Bell with a vengeance
As you might recall, when Taco Bell initially added two more crispy tacos to its menu last year, there were two official versions of this item: the Creamy Chipotle Crispy Chicken Taco and the Avocado Ranch Crispy Chicken Taco. Regardless of what sauce you choose, both tacos are made with a soft tortilla, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and crispy chicken.
Both varieties of crispy chicken tacos are back and available for $2.79 each. However, this time around, they sit on the menu alongside the infamous Taco Bell Volcano Menu. Do you know what that means? You can finally put Lava Sauce on your crispy chicken tacos. Granted, that upgrade will cost you an additional dollar.
If you're really hungry, you can also order the crispy chicken taco as part of a deluxe box. The box costs under $10 and comes with one of the crispy chicken tacos, a Chalupa Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a fountain drink, and chips and nacho cheese.