Yes, Your Beloved Air Fryer Can Even Cook Up Sandwiches

Air fryers have become one of the biggest kitchen crazes to sweep the nation in recent years. These countertop gadgets, which behave similarly to convection ovens, can cook everything from pre-frozen snacks to fresh cuts of steak and vegetables. But air fryers can also be used to up your sandwich game as well. For one, using an air fryer to toast or broil a sandwich may be healthier than on a stovetop since air fryers use less oil.

To construct your air-fried sandwich, begin by buttering both sides of your bread, and placing the first slice on a small trivet inside the fryer. From there, it's as simple as layering your favorite cheeses, meats, condiments, and toppings, dropping on your second slice of bread, and letting it cook at 400 degrees F for four to five minutes depending on how high-stacked your sandwich is.

Be sure to flip the sandwich roughly halfway through cooking to ensure even brownness on both sides of the bread. Expect to lose a small amount of cheese during the process.