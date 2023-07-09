The Mess-Free Pancake Syrup Hack That Makes Breakfast Sweeter

Pancake syrup is a must when making pancakes, waffles, and French toast. However, the mess that accompanies this sticky topping can make anyone think twice about their breakfast choice. One hack gives you the best of both worlds: You can keep the sweet, syrupy flavor in your breakfast staples while forgoing the sticky utensils and the likelihood of spills. It's an ideal workaround, especially for those with young kids. This new approach suggests adding syrup to pancake batter while it cooks on the stove. Once the pancakes are done, they'll have a fun design and additional flavor baked into each bite.

Thanks to this hack, syrup doesn't run all over the place, which helps to eliminate sticky tables, chairs, dishes, and even hair. It also saves the time and energy spent cleaning up syrup-related messes. Those who don't mind the clean-up can even add extra syrup afterward, but judging by the TikTok videos showcasing this trend, the syrup swirls are satisfyingly sweet enough.

Baking syrup into pancakes also opens the door for other inventive twists. Although syrup is perhaps the most common topping, others can take breakfast to new heights.