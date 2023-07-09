What Fast Food Looks Like In Russia

To the uninitiated, Russian cuisine may seem to revolve heavily around beets, and in the case of anyone still seeing the country through the lens of its 20th-century troubles, breadlines. That's hardly the case today, though, as 21st-century Russia is a thoroughly modern country with an economy that ranks among the world's largest. More to our point, the Russians, like the rest of us, have quite an appetite for fast food.

Even going back to the 20th Century, the Russians had access to home-grown fast foods. Sure, back in the days of the old Soviet Union, much of it was sold as street food rather than in restaurants, but as Britannica defines it, fast food is anything mass-produced in a quick, efficient fashion so the two categories often overlap.

Some street food (fast food) that have spanned decades and political regimes in Russia include stuffed potatoes, shashlik (similar to shish kebabs), meat pies called chebureki, and the dumplings known as pirozhki. These dumplings, which are similar to Polish pierogi, can be sweet as well as savory, as can the pancakes known as blini (butter, condensed milk, jam, sour cream, and meat are all possible fillings for these). In the dessert-only category are ice cream and the perennially popular powdered sugar donuts called ponchiki or pyshki.