16 Best Distilleries In The US

Distilleries are the birthplace of alcohol. It doesn't matter if your spirit of choice is clear or dark; every liquor behind bar shelves and beyond was crafted in a distillery. Distilleries are like science labs for booze, as the work done inside is essentially advanced chemistry, and master distillers are always conducting experiments to try new things. Nowadays, alcohol enthusiasts can make trips destined around visiting their favorite distilleries and sometimes, if they're lucky, getting to taste straight from the barrel.

The amount of distilleries in the U.S. alone is astonishing. From Prohibition-era whiskey distilleries to West Coast vodka makers, the 50 states have no shortage of distilleries for booze lovers. Even better, many locations allow visitors to explore, learn, and taste. We decided to create the ultimate travel guide for those with a passion for spirits by pinning down 16 of the best distilleries in the U.S. that you can visit. It will likely inspire your next trip or at least your next cocktail.