Brioche Bread Gives New Life To Ice Cream Sandwiches
Ice cream sandwiches are one of life's simple pleasures. What could be better than ice cream sandwiched between two cookies? There are no hard and fast rules as to what types of cookies are required to make an ice cream sandwich, or if cookies are even needed at all. If you take the cookie route, some of the best cookies to use are classic chocolate chip cookies or peanut butter cookies. If you love brownies, you could easily make brownies squares and use those as the anchors for your ice cream of choice. One of the more unique ice cream sandwich shells is a brioche bun. Thanks to TikTok, people everywhere have been introduced to the brioche ice cream sandwich.
If you don't feel like making one yourself, travelers to Disney World can try the sandwich by going to an ice cream shop in the France district within Epcot. At the ice cream shop, a warm brioche bun is filled with your choice of sauce and ice cream. The sandwich is called the "Pressed Brioche Ice Cream." As of 2023, the sandwich is sold at Croque Glacé for $9.50. The sandwich comes with one scoop of ice cream, but the varieties are as unique as the sandwich. Some of the flavors include cinnamon caramel apple, coconut white chocolate, caramel fleur de sel, mango sorbet, and piña colada.
Brioche ice cream sandwiches are all the rage abroad
While the brioche ice cream sandwich at Epcot seems like a genius idea, Disney World was hardly the first to come up with the creation. Brioche con gelato is an Italian delicacy that literally translates to brioche with ice cream. In Sicily, it's common to see brioche con gelato for a sweet and hearty breakfast treat. In fact, brioche con gelato is Nigella Lawson's preferred ice cream sandwich. When it is served for breakfast, the flavors typically include hazelnut, pistachio, or stracciatella.
@lovetheramseys
I just can't. So good🤤#AerieREAL #disneyfyp #disneyfood #fyp #disneyfyp
Luckily, you don't have to travel to Italy to enjoy a brioche con gelato. You can simply purchase a split brioche roll and gelato or ice cream of your choice. You'll want to make sure the roll is warm and toasted before adding 3 scoops of ice cream and closing the roll. You can add additional toppings like chopped pistachio nuts, chocolate chips, powdered sugar, or leave plain. If you want to enjoy it for breakfast and dessert, we won't tell.