Brioche Bread Gives New Life To Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ice cream sandwiches are one of life's simple pleasures. What could be better than ice cream sandwiched between two cookies? There are no hard and fast rules as to what types of cookies are required to make an ice cream sandwich, or if cookies are even needed at all. If you take the cookie route, some of the best cookies to use are classic chocolate chip cookies or peanut butter cookies. If you love brownies, you could easily make brownies squares and use those as the anchors for your ice cream of choice. One of the more unique ice cream sandwich shells is a brioche bun. Thanks to TikTok, people everywhere have been introduced to the brioche ice cream sandwich.

If you don't feel like making one yourself, travelers to Disney World can try the sandwich by going to an ice cream shop in the France district within Epcot. At the ice cream shop, a warm brioche bun is filled with your choice of sauce and ice cream. The sandwich is called the "Pressed Brioche Ice Cream." As of 2023, the sandwich is sold at Croque Glacé for $9.50. The sandwich comes with one scoop of ice cream, but the varieties are as unique as the sandwich. Some of the flavors include cinnamon caramel apple, coconut white chocolate, caramel fleur de sel, mango sorbet, and piña colada.