Why You Should Pour Boiling Water Over Pork

When it comes to roast pork, achieving the perfect crackling can elevate your dish from good to exceptional. While there are various methods to achieve crispy crackling, pouring boiling water over the pork before roasting is a technique that promises outstanding results. Let's explore why this method works wonders and how it can help you achieve that irresistible crunch you desire.

The key to achieving crackling that is both crispy and tender lies in removing moisture from the pork skin during the cooking process. Pouring boiling water over the pork before roasting jumpstarts this evaporation process. The scalding water helps to open up the skin's pores, allowing excess moisture to escape more easily during cooking. Scoring the skin in 1 cm intervals with a sharp knife helps to distribute the heat and render the fat effectively. As the pork roasts, the boiling water assists in breaking down the fat underneath the skin, creating a perfect balance between a crispy exterior and succulent meat.

Not only does pouring boiling water over the pork contribute to achieving excellent crackling, but it also enhances the overall flavor and texture of the dish. As the boiling water makes contact with the pork fat removes any residual impurities or debris, resulting in cleaner flavors. Additionally, this method helps to tighten the skin and render the fat, leading to a rich and melt-in-your-mouth experience.