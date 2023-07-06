Snickers Unleashes A New Limited Edition Butterscotch Flavor

Sure, Snickers satisfies, as the jingle goes, but it doesn't just satisfy one way. Beyond its genius celebrity ads and packaging, the candy bar brand has branched out to offer a wide variety of types and flavors over the years. These efforts have included frozen ice cream bars and even a Hi-Protein version. This month, the famously filling candy bar is adding a new flavor that will give fans another option for warding off their hunger while appealing to their sweetest cravings.

Mars Wrigley, the candy giant behind the beloved bar, is introducing a limited edition Snickers flavor: Butterscotch Scoop. Inspired by the old-timey ice cream flavor scooped into a waffle cone, the bar is essentially a classic Snickers bar with one major flavor twist. Milk chocolate, peanuts, and caramel are all here to stay, but the nougat is butterscotch flavored. Yes, the flavor is for everyone, but we have a hunch your grandparents will be especially interested in this one.

The flavor appears to be different from Snickers Butterscotch, which is sold in India and Australia, and also features butterscotch-flavored nougat. However, both bars are based on the classic sweetness of the brown sugar and butter-based confection. The bars will be available exclusively at Walmart starting this month in normal bar and fun-size varieties.