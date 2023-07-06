Pepsi Confirms Pineapple Belongs On Pizza With Little Caesars Exclusive Soda

Little Caesars and Pepsi have spoken, and their answer to the pineapple-on-pizza debate is yes. Per a press release, Pepsi's limited-time summer edition, Pepsi Pineapple, will be available exclusively at the Michigan-based pizza chain starting July 17.

The tropical fruit-flavored cola made its United States debut in the summer of 2020 but was only available for a short time. Given how many consumers associate fruit with summer, it seems like a natural moment to bring it back. However, Little Caesars is the only place you'll be able to get this tropical fruit soda — at least for now.

When you purchase online, you can get the Pineapple Pair-Up Combo for $9.99. This combo includes a 16-ounce Pineapple Pepsi and a Large 2-Topping Thin Crust Pizza. But please note: While the soda is pineapple flavored, your pizza toppings can be whatever you like. So if you enjoy your pizza pineapple-adjacent rather than pineapple-topped, then you're still in luck.