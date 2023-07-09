Strawberry Rosé Granita Recipe

There's no better way to refresh yourself on a hot summer day than with a cool drink — extra points if it's frozen. This strawberry rosé granita recipe skirts the line between dessert and beverage, and we love it. Courtesy of Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins, our favorite summer wine takes on an even more appetizing allure. While you might be tempted to call it a frosé, the tradition of granita extends far beyond trends. The partly frozen dessert was introduced to the Italian island of Sicily by the Arabs. Locally, it typically comes in assorted fruit flavors, served alongside a brioche.

Watkins' version of the Sicilian dessert highlights sweet summer strawberries and pairs them with a fun pink wine for the ultimate warm-weather treat. Although you'll need to plan ahead for this frozen beverage — you are freezing the ingredients after all — the recipe is incredibly straightforward and requires only three items.

"The simplicity is definitely a plus when it comes to this three-ingredient recipe," Watkins notes. "The refreshing flavor (all that succulent strawberry and zesty rosé) certainly makes this recipe an exciting treat for super-hot summer (post-work) afternoons."