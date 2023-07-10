The Most Unhealthy Things You Can Order At Fast Food Chicken Chains

Most of us can agree that fast food should not be eaten every day. Quintessential fast food items like burgers and fries are largely thought of as unhealthy, but what about the chicken? Opting for a grilled chicken sandwich at a fast food chain is generally lower in calories and fat than a cheeseburger. The fact of the matter is, most fast food chicken chains specialize in fried chicken — and the temptation to order it is all too real.

Fried chicken has more calories and fat than the grilled version, but the trouble with fast food chicken isn't just the calorie count or how many grams of fat it contains. Chicken from most fast food joints, be it fried or grilled, is extremely high in sodium. According to the American Heart Association, "Nine out of 10 Americans consume too much sodium. The average American eats more than 3,400 milligrams (mg) of sodium a day." Health professionals recommend a maximum daily sodium intake of 2,300 mg to avoid high blood pressure. Consuming foods high in sodium, calories, and fat may leave you feeling bloated and puffy (not fun), which can lead to weight gain over time.

If you find yourself staring at the menu board of your local chicken chain wondering what not to order, read this list of the most unhealthy things you can order at fast food chicken chains. Fair warning: some of them are not what you think.