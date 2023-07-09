Fogo De Chao Meats Ranked From Worst To Best

Sure, a lot of steakhouses have an all-you-can-eat salad bar, but what about unlimited steak? Unless you're eating at a bargain-bin buffet like Golden Corral, that's harder to find. This is why Fogo de Chão is so special. The Brazilian steakhouse chain serves all the steak and other grilled meats that you can possibly gorge yourself on, all for the low, low price of $62.50 (prices may vary depending on location). Of course, $62.50 is a fair bit to pay for a meal, but considering the amount of money you can drop at other steakhouses, it's a bargain. And as you'll see when we dive further into this list, Fogo is serving some seriously high-quality cuts of meat. It's a veritable beef-lover's paradise.

But of course, not all meats are created equal, nor are they all necessarily cooked with the same attention to detail. The servers dressed in gaucho outfits scurrying around with meat skewers are also the people grilling your beef, and they can't always do it perfectly. We visited a Fogo de Chão and did our best to eat every single cut of meat the restaurant offered as part of the full churrasco experience. Some were mildly disappointing, most were good, and some were great. Here they are, ranked from worst to first.