Spumoni-Style Italian Cream Cake Recipe

If you love gelato, this Spumoni-style Italian ice cream cake recipe from recipe developer and chef Patterson Watkins should be right up your alley! Spumoni is an Italian dessert that typically consists of cherry gelato, pistachio gelato, and vanilla or chocolate gelato, flavors chosen not just for their relative deliciousness, but because they are similar to the colors on the Italian flag. Spumoni even has its own day, National Spumoni Day, on August 21st, so it's safe to say that the molded gelato treat is quite beloved.

This recipe requires little more than patience and gelato. "Talenti brand is the easiest to source at the grocer and they tend to have a really extensive selection of flavors," Watkins says. "I'm always a fan of supporting local businesses. If you happen to have a gelato shop in your city, town, or area, you can always hit them up as well." Spumoni is a versatile dessert. Watkins recommends serving this ice cream cake on holidays or family dinners, but says that it also can make a great frozen snack.