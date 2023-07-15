Extra Cheesy Chicken Philly Cheesesteak Recipe

Philly cheesesteaks, as their name implies, are a type of steak sandwich made with cheese and native to the City of Brotherly Love. Well, these chicken sandwiches technically only fit two of three parameters, unless, of course, you happen to be making them in Philadelphia, in which case two bases are covered. They are, however, cheesesteak-adjacent, or, as recipe developer Kate Shungu calls them, "a fun spin on the traditional Philly cheesesteak," with the difference being that they're made with the more budget-friendly, leaner chicken instead of beef.

There is one other way that this sandwich differs from a traditional cheesesteak in that it offers a little something in addition to the standard topping. When you order a cheesesteak at most establishments, they may offer you a choice of cheeses, but usually just the one. "This recipe," says Shungu, "uses both provolone and Cheez Whiz to make it extra cheesy."