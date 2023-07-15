Extra Cheesy Chicken Philly Cheesesteak Recipe
Philly cheesesteaks, as their name implies, are a type of steak sandwich made with cheese and native to the City of Brotherly Love. Well, these chicken sandwiches technically only fit two of three parameters, unless, of course, you happen to be making them in Philadelphia, in which case two bases are covered. They are, however, cheesesteak-adjacent, or, as recipe developer Kate Shungu calls them, "a fun spin on the traditional Philly cheesesteak," with the difference being that they're made with the more budget-friendly, leaner chicken instead of beef.
There is one other way that this sandwich differs from a traditional cheesesteak in that it offers a little something in addition to the standard topping. When you order a cheesesteak at most establishments, they may offer you a choice of cheeses, but usually just the one. "This recipe," says Shungu, "uses both provolone and Cheez Whiz to make it extra cheesy."
Gather the ingredients for the extra cheesy chicken Philly cheesesteaks
Shungu likes to use chicken thighs for this recipe, but if you prefer breast meat, that's no problem. In this case, though, she cautions "Just take care not to overcook the chicken." To season the meat you'll be using salt, chili powder, and garlic powder (a great addition to any cheesesteak). You'll also need oil, a bell pepper, and an onion, plus some provolone and Cheez Wiz to top the sandwiches and hoagie rolls to house them.
Cook the chicken
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Sprinkle the chicken all over with the seasonings. Heat up a tablespoon of oil, then cook the chicken over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes without touching it. Once the bottom has browned, flip it over and stir-fry it for 3 to 4 minutes. (You need not stir it frequently, just every once in a while.) Once the chicken is all cooked and there's no pink inside, take it out of the pan.
Cook the vegetables
Use the rest of the oil (plus the recently-emptied pan) to fry the onions and peppers for 8 to 10 minutes. Once they're soft, stir in the chicken and turn off the stove burner.
Assemble and bake the sandwiches
Split open the hoagie rolls and plop a portion of the chicken and vegetables on one half of each split roll. Put the cheese slices on the other half, then bake the sandwiches for about 4 or 5 minutes until the cheese melts. Once the sandwiches come out of the oven, open them up and drizzle them with the Cheez Whiz, then close them up and eat them while they're still warm.
One thing to know about the sandwiches before you start cooking is that Shungu says they do not lend themselves to leftovers at all. If you just want a single sandwich, she suggests preparing the filling in advance (it'll last up to 5 days in the fridge), but insists that you should "Only prepare as many sandwiches as you wish to eat" in a single sitting.
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs, thinly sliced
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 1 bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 4 large hoagie rolls
- 8 slices provolone
- ½ cup Cheez Whiz
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Season the sliced chicken thighs with the garlic powder, chili powder, and salt.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the seasoned chicken thighs to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes without moving the chicken. Flip and cook an additional 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until cooked through. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside.
- Heat the remaining oil in the skillet. Add the sliced pepper and sliced onion, and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft. This will take about 8-10 minutes.
- Add the chicken back to the skillet and stir to combine.
- While the peppers and onions are cooking, open the hoagie rolls and place cut-side-up on a sheet pan. Place provolone cheese on one side of the rolls.
- Divide the chicken/pepper mixture evenly between one side of the hoagie rolls. Place the provolone cheese on the other side of each hoagie bun. Bake for 4-5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted.
- Remove the sandwiches from the oven and drizzle the Cheez Whiz evenly over the chicken/pepper mixture. Close the sandwiches and serve while warm.
|Calories per Serving
|218
|Total Fat
|11.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|58.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|11.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.0 g
|Total Sugars
|1.0 g
|Sodium
|319.7 mg
|Protein
|16.5 g