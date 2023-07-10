The Bear Cast And Disney Teaming Up For A Good Cause Is Melting Our Hearts

The cast members of "The Bear" are a new part of this effort, but Disney has been teaming up with Feeding America for over a decade in trying to provide food for children across the country, donating almost 500,000 meals to food banks in three cities. Food insecurity is a serious issue that can cause dangerous health crises. The challenges can be especially serious in the summer, when kids are out of school and, therefore, not being reached by many of the programs that work in tandem with the educational system to provide resources to kids in need.

For Liza Colón-Zayas, the problem is one she knows all too well. One of a family of five children raised in the Bronx, growing up was tough at times for Zayas. Her parents worked hard, but Zayas saw that sometimes all their efforts still didn't meet their needs, explaining to ABC News, "Sometimes we had to go to the community center to get our staples... And during the summers, if I wasn't in some kind of summer program, that's often where during the day I would get healthy snacks or juices... These things matter, it makes all the difference. So I'm so grateful for all of you who are supporting programs like that, we need them." All of the cast members who took part shared a story of their own and expressed their gratitude for being able to take part in the program.

All we can say to that is, "Yes, Chef!"