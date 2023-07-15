What Is Blue Wine And How Does It Get Its Hue?

In the age of the Instagram food aesthetic, pastel colors are everything. From rainbow bagels to Starbucks' infamous blue-and-pink Unicorn Frappuccino to the viral McDonald's Grimace shake, vibrant hues are having a cultural moment. A relatively new trendy drink is a perfect accompaniment — blue wine. First and foremost, yes, blue wine is actually wine — and it's made from a combination of white and red grapes, plus a couple of natural pigments. There are very few foods in nature that are actually blue, but blue wine takes advantage of anthocyanin, the same compound found in blueberries.

Most blue wines on the market today are made from Spanish grapes. The group that invented the product, a Spanish company called Gik, uses fruits from vineyards in La Rioja, Aragon, and Castilla-La Mancha. Other producers use Chardonnay grapes and Merlot skins to achieve the Instagrammable neon-aqua color.

Importantly, this process is different from those of other "colorful" wines. Pink rosé wines are made using red-wine grapes whose contact with the pigmented skins is limited; another trendy drink, orange wine, is made with white wine grapes that are allowed excess skin contact. By contrast, pigmentation in blue wine does come partly from grape skins but is intentionally added, rather than being a natural byproduct of time-honored production methods.