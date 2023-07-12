Gordon Ramsay Was Unsurprisingly Crowned Most Successful Celebrity Chef

To no one's surprise, Gordon Ramsay has been named for a second year in a row as the most successful celebrity chef in the world. Betting site Slingo has released a 2023 ranking list of celebrity chefs, and it's full of familiar names, including Ramsay's at the top. Despite 80 chefs being added to the list, Ramsay kept his crown after being recognized in a big way by the website last year.

The ratings were based on a few different metrics, including number of restaurants, total number of Michelin stars, countries in which the chef is active, and a range of data from Instagram, including follower count, earnings, and content engagement rate. In the past year, Ramsey has gained 600,000 Instagram followers and lost 7 restaurants, which still puts him at a much higher celebrity chef rating (8.47/10) than the next highest-ranked chef, Yannick Alléno (8.06/10). The impressive roster of chefs rounding out the list included Alain Ducasse, who has more Michelin stars than anyone (17).

Ramsay is known for his fiery, drill-sergeant personality and dry sense of humor, which is on full display in his popular show "Hell's Kitchen" where the Scottish chef often berates contestants and their cooking skills. While the "idiot sandwich" meme may not have come from a real episode, it parodied Ramsay's very real ability to make us laugh at the extreme intensity of professional cooking.