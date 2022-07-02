Gordon Ramsay Was Just Recognized In A Big Way

Scottish-born chef Gordon Ramsay has yet another accolade to add to his laundry list of achievements. Per Ramsay's website, the restaurateur has 7 Michelin stars. But getting to the top wasn't a cakewalk. In a CNN interview, the chef opined, "I should never have made it this far," referencing his rough upbringing, and yet he prevailed. These are not the types of admissions we are used to hearing from Ramsay who is as well-known for his potty mouth as he is for his exceptional cooking. The "Hell's Kitchen" host has come a long way and is constantly pushing himself to do more.

Per ABC News, Ramsay characterized himself as someone who seeks excellence: "As a soccer player, I wanted an FA Cup winner's medal. As an actor you want an Oscar. As a chef it's three Michelin stars, there's no greater than that. So pushing yourself to the extreme creates a lot of pressure and a lot of excitement, and more importantly, it shows on the plate." Well, the culinary television personality's perfectionism has won him bragging rights after receiving a new honor.