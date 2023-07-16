McDonald's Fountain Drinks You Won't Find In The US

When it comes to soda, it's hard to argue with the flavor and quality you'll enjoy by drinking it from a soda machine. Fountain drinks taste so much better than prepackaged soda because of their freshness. Fountain drinks are mixed directly in soda machines before dispensing, which results in a crisp, more refreshing flavor. No McDonald's meal is complete without an ice-cold fountain drink, and the chain has historically offered plenty of options. Since the two companies started a mutually beneficial partnership in 1955, most fountain drinks served in McDonald's restaurants have been sodas or fruit-flavored beverages from the Coca-Cola family of products.

McDonald's patrons in the U.S. may assume that every location serves the soft drinks they're used to seeing in their local restaurants. While most overseas locations offer easily recognizable options such as Sprite and original Coca-Cola, these restaurants' menus also include fountain drinks that McDonald's fans can't order in the U.S. Some of these beverages are uncommon flavors of familiar U.S. products which, due to issues with popularity, only exist in select foreign markets. However, many of these unique fountain drinks are regional specialties that demonstrate the character of their home countries. Here are some of the most interesting McDonald's fountain drinks that you'll have to book a flight to taste.