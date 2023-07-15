Here's How Microgreens Could Help Solve World Hunger

These days, bad news seems to bombard us from every direction, so even a little good news goes a long way. You can consider the results of a 2021 Penn State study published in Acta Horticulturae, focusing on the power and promise of microgreens, as one reason to celebrate. Turns out, these little minis could have a major impact on the global food crisis and food insecurity trends long term.

The paper was written as part of a collaborative project called "Food Resilience in the Face of Catastrophic Global Events" and has since been presented at international conferences. The idea in a nutshell, as Penn State's Francesco Di Gioia explains, is to provide microgreens or distribute microgreen production kits to vulnerable populations. The petite sprouts are easy to grow, need little in terms of water or soil nutrients, and grow from seed to edible, onsite, within weeks.

The timing couldn't be better. Despite world hunger steadily declining as of several years ago, when The New York Times reported 200 million fewer hungry people in 2015 down from one billion in 1990, those gains are now in jeopardy. Economic impacts from the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine are a threat to food security around the world. Inflation is also a problem, with countries attempting to build up their domestic food supply while lowering soaring food prices to avert a food-related health crisis among their own populations.