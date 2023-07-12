Domino's Is Now On Food Delivery Apps, For Better Or Worse

Big news in the world of food delivery: After years of holding out, Domino's has finally joined Pizza Hut, Papa John's, and other major pizza chains in signing on with selected delivery apps. Back in the pre-pandemic era (2019, to be exact), when Pizza Hut first paired up with GrubHub, Domino's was adamant that it was never going to need a third-party delivery service. Well, we've all gone through some changes since then, so perhaps it should come as no shock that the pizza chain is now planning to partner with Postmates and Uber Eats.

This new pizza partnership is launching in just a few test markets at present but is expected to be rolled out nationwide by the end of this year. It seems, though, that the expansion won't stop there. Some 70% of Domino's international locations are likely to fall under the wide-reaching Uber Eats umbrella. To date, both of these global chains operate in 27 of the same countries, so there's no reason not to pursue the partnership overseas, as well. In fact, Domino's has been listed with a UK and Ireland delivery app called Just Eat since May 2022, so this Uber Eats/Postmates pairing may not be such an earthshaking event for the pizza chain, after all.