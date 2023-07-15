Why Alkaline Foods Should Never Be Canned In A Boiling Water Bath

The World Health Organization states that Clostridium botulinum is an anaerobic bacterium. This is a fancy way of saying it can grow (and thrive) in environments where there is no oxygen, such as in the vacuum created during the canning process. However, Clostridium botulinum cannot form when the pH is lower than 4.6, which is why the FDA designates that as the dividing point between acidic and alkaline foods.

To kill Clostridium botulinum spores, you must increase the temperature to over 240 degrees. The problem with water is when it reaches 212 degrees, it turns from a liquid to a vapor and evaporates. Under normal conditions, it will never reach a temperature greater than 212 degrees. That means water will never be hot enough to kill clostridium botulinum spores.

However, when you increase the surrounding air pressure, water vapor cannot escape as easily. This means the water must reach a higher temperature to boil. Thanks to this bit of science, alkaline foods can be safely canned in a pressure canner (not a pressure cooker), which will allow the water to reach a temperature of 240 degrees or higher.