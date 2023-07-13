The Best Speakeasy Bars In The US You Need To Visit At Least Once

Those of us who love to try out new cocktail bars in our free time are usually easily swayed by a speakeasy. The concept helms from the Prohibition era when folks had to get extremely creative with concealing public drinking establishments when the consumption of alcohol was prohibited. Speakeasies became havens for drinkers to socialize and unwind with a classic cocktail, and the rich history behind the establishments still resonates with many people today.

Even though Prohibition was repealed in 1933, the culture of speakeasies has lived on in the modern era. It's common to find modern-day cocktail bars that pay homage to speakeasies, upholding the culture of hidden entrances, members-only reservations, and secret passwords. Today, many bars like to keep the outlaw spirit of speakeasies alive, despite having totally legit licenses to sell liquor.

The U.S. is full of speakeasies worth visiting in the 2020s, more than a century after their prime era. We decided to make a travel bucket list for barflies to visit the best speakeasies in the U.S. While none of the bars are exactly the same, the 15 establishments we've selected share a common theme of sticking true to tradition, and offering an experience that feels like traveling back in time.