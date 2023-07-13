This Chinese Recipe Is A Flavorful, Boozy Alternative To Boring Hard-Boiled Eggs

Have you ever considered the culinary magic you can create by deep-frying a hard-boiled egg? Throughout Asia, this is a common way to enjoy eggs while infusing them with a crispy texture and endless savoriness. Dishes like Thailand's son-in-law eggs and Indonesia's telur balado also use this cooking technique, which works because of the egg's ability to absorb both oil and flavors. After learning about this egg-frying tip, you'll wave goodbye to those average salt and pepper-topped hard-boiled eggs.

In China, one popular recipe calls for you to fry the eggs and then cook them in a broth saturated with umami-tasting sauces and pungent herbs: a delicacy known as tiger skin eggs. Named for their golden, distinctly striped markings after being fried, these eggs are rumored to have been a favorite dish of the Ming Dynasty's first emperor, Zhu Yuanzhang. Today, a popular way to enjoy tiger skin eggs is with a can of Coca-Cola. However, instead of washing your eggy snack down with the soft drink, you douse them in it. Dumping a can of it into the pan adds a sweet flavor profile that makes it an especially popular meal with kids.

There are many recipe variations of this Chinese home cooking and street food staple, but if you'd prefer to swap out the Coke for something a little more boozy, adding beer is the secret.