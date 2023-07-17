The Most Popular Grocery Store Items Of 2023

You likely noticed your grocery bill increased to some degree over the last few years. Starting with the pandemic, wide-ranging factors such as supply chain issues and the avian flu impacted grocery prices from 2020 on. Luckily, as of early summer 2023, the White House reported that grocery inflation is cooling, which may give you a little more wiggle room on your shopping list and more extra cash to indulge in trendy grocery items that aren't necessities. That said, necessity has still highly impacted grocery shopping habits this year, as can be seen in the items that graced shoppers' carts most frequently. Staple items like bread and milk took top spots on the grocery list for many households.

Beyond necessity, though, other factors that have impacted the most popular grocery store items of 2023 thus far have included convenience, evolving health habits, and climate and environmental concerns. Do your grocery habits fall in line with the rest of the country? Read on to find out.