How Sam's Club Is Still Selling The Cheapest Rotisserie Chickens

CNN reports that rotisserie chickens are one of the few grocery store items whose prices have yet to soar, even amidst a "16.4% annual increase in chicken prices." That's not because rotisserie birds are inherently cheaper but rather because grocery stores know that shoppers — especially families — rely on the item's affordability. By keeping rotisserie costs low, grocery chains hope to hold onto customers who might otherwise give up on them in search of somewhere more affordable.

"The rotisserie chicken is a prized item for supermarkets because it pulls customers into stores," the outlet explains. "Typically, customers will shop around and buy more than just a chicken for dinner when they visit." If a customer sees that a store's rotisserie chicken is $4.99, as it is at Costco and BJ's Wholesale Club, per CNN, they'll likely be more inclined to pony up the extra cash for produce, eggs, and other inflation-affected items at the same store.

If you think the $4.99 price tag at the aforementioned chains sounds like a deal, the Walmart-owned discount chain Sam's Club is hocking their rotisserie chickens for a cool $4.98. Of course, fighting to score customers amid the current financial climate is all part of the game. "Stores can raise prices on other goods to make up for these losses," CNN added. Now might be a good time to review all the ways to use up leftover rotisserie chicken, and we can all rest easy knowing that other warehouse staples, namely Costco's $1.50 hot dog and soda combination, aren't rising in price yet (via Food & Wine).