Your Grilled Cheese Sandwich Needs A Texas Twist

Grilled cheese is one of those foods that pretty much everyone likes. Perhaps it's because it's one of those nostalgic foods that makes you wish you were a kid again. Now that you're older, making your own grilled cheese sandwiches, you've probably learned that there are many possibilities to explore when it comes to customization.

Maybe you've tried various cheeses and added bacon or pesto. Maybe you've used artisan breads for a crispier sandwich, but have you tried using frozen Texas Toast with garlic? Game. Changer. Allrecipes shared the creation on TikTok with a very appropriate caption: "Grilled cheese will never be the same."

Although the instructions on the Texas Toast box say to place the bread in the oven, you can slap the slices directly on your frying pan for grilled cheese. No thawing required. And since the bread comes buttered, you don't have to add any, unless you want extra. Viewers applauded the idea, with some offering some additional ingredient and dipping condiment suggestions. You're probably thinking of your own right now, aren't you?