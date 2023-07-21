The Brand That's Likely Behind Costco's Iconic Bacon
Costco is packed with incredible deals on everything from electronics and home goods to groceries and frozen food. But dedicated shoppers know the chain's Kirkland bacon is among the top values, excelling in both delicious taste and low prices. If it seems just as good as brand-name options at the grocery, that's not a coincidence.
There are some noteworthy signs that Costco bacon is, in fact, produced by cured and packaged meat giant Hormel. The relationship apparently began in the early 2000s, when Costco was struggling to find a supplier that made bacon that met its standards. That led them to reach out to Hormel, which is well-known for its various bacon products in grocery stores.
For a time, this relationship was about as obvious as it can get, with Hormel's name right on the package alongside traditional Costco and Kirkland branding. While that's no longer the case in the United States (though it may still be in the U.K. and Canada), it's unclear whether this is simply a packaging change or a sign they're sourcing their bacon elsewhere these days.
A tried-and-true Costco trick
While the arrangement might seem strange to some, it's really just another instance of white-labeling, a production technique that allows recognizable food companies and others to produce the "store brand" versions of a product using the same equipment and materials as the pricier brand name. The process allows stores to stock high-quality food for their affordable generic brands without building their own production facilities and producers to make extra money and keep their equipment and employees busy.
Some other popular brands that produce food and beverages for Costco (either secretly or co-branded with Kirkland) include Starbucks, Ocean Spray, Bumble Bee, Jelly Belly, Diamond Pet Foods, and more. Like many other white-labeled products from famous food makers, Hormel's Costco bacon may not be identical to its traditionally branded bacon sold at supermarkets, with some shoppers on Reddit pointing out sometimes noticeable differences in texture. Some even argue some Kirkland brand products are better than the brand name original.
However, there's no arguing with the value, which can save thrifty shoppers several bucks per pound compared to name brands. And that's something bacon lovers everywhere can agree on.