The Brand That's Likely Behind Costco's Iconic Bacon

Costco is packed with incredible deals on everything from electronics and home goods to groceries and frozen food. But dedicated shoppers know the chain's Kirkland bacon is among the top values, excelling in both delicious taste and low prices. If it seems just as good as brand-name options at the grocery, that's not a coincidence.

There are some noteworthy signs that Costco bacon is, in fact, produced by cured and packaged meat giant Hormel. The relationship apparently began in the early 2000s, when Costco was struggling to find a supplier that made bacon that met its standards. That led them to reach out to Hormel, which is well-known for its various bacon products in grocery stores.

For a time, this relationship was about as obvious as it can get, with Hormel's name right on the package alongside traditional Costco and Kirkland branding. While that's no longer the case in the United States (though it may still be in the U.K. and Canada), it's unclear whether this is simply a packaging change or a sign they're sourcing their bacon elsewhere these days.